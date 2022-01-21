Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $553.20 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and approximately $553.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00190731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00402121 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,971,005,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,529,888,153 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.