Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will report earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($1.09). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allakos by 31.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 246.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 46.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 18.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. Allakos has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

