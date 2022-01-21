Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.97% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $37,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

