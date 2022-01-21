Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $31.74 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $31,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

