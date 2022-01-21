Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 71,178 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,178 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $33,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

