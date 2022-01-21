Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,117,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,089,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.