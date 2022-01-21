Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.47% of Foot Locker worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Foot Locker by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

