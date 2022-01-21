Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.65% of Phreesia worth $20,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phreesia by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Phreesia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,428 shares of company stock worth $760,343. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.