Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.68 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.45.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $322.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.75 and its 200 day moving average is $407.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.