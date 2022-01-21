Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,239 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

