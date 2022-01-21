Allstate (LON:ALL) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

LON ALL opened at GBX 35.15 ($0.48) on Thursday. Allstate has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £201.67 million and a PE ratio of -59.00.

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

