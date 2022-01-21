Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.63.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average of $183.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

