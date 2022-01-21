Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $62.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.