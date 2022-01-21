Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

GOOGL traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,668.61. 33,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,875.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,803.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

