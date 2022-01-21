Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,644.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,875.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,803.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

