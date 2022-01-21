Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3,117.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

GOOG opened at $2,670.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,885.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,823.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,809.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $394,954,238. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

