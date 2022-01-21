AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

