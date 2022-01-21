AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $184.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

