AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Stephens increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

