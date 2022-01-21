AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 258.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,249 shares of company stock worth $399,095. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

