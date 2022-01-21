Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

ALO opened at €33.17 ($37.69) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.11 and its 200-day moving average is €33.43. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

