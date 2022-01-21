Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian cut shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Altius Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.35 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.48 and a 1 year high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$755.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.47.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

