Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $175.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.39), with a volume of 4756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.38).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49.

About Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

