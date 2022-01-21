Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $694,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,033.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,409.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,419.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

