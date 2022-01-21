Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

ABEV opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 874,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200,162 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

