Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 26,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ambev by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

