AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 6.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 363,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,697,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

