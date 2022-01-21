AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $38.94

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.94, but opened at $37.60. AMC Networks shares last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 315 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 203.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.