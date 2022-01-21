Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.