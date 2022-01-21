American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,964 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $107,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,057 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

