American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Twilio worth $95,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 48,347.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.74.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $201.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.11 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

