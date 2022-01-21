American Century Companies Inc. Has $104.40 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 184,513 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $104,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 205,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 116,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $9,238,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.50 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

