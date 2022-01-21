American Century Companies Inc. Has $107.88 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,140 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $107,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Colfax by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 228,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Colfax by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

