American Century Companies Inc. Has $118.05 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $118,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

