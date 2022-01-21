American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $88,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

