American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

