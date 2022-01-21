American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%.

NASDAQ AMNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

