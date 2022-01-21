American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%.

Shares of AMNB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $37.53. 30,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $404.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

