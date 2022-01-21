American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of American Superconductor worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other American Superconductor news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

