American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Well were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Well by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.28 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

