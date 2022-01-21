Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

