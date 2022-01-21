Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce $54.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $33.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 6,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

