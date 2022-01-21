Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.68. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,739 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

