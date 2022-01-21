Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.66). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.15. 25,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

