Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 1,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,615. GMS has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in GMS by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.