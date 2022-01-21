Analysts Anticipate HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. HSBC posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HSBC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HSBC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

