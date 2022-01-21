Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

