Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Knowles reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN opened at $21.94 on Friday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

