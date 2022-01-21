Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after acquiring an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 271,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

