Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $6.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.86 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.95.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,677,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $173.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12 month low of $172.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.